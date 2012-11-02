Arizona Muse Stars In Louis Vuitton’s First Fashion Film

We’re total obsessives when it comes to fashion films, and who can blame us? Sometimes there’s nothing better than seeing brands we love interpret their aesthetic on film, so our blustery Friday got a bit brighter when we caught the just-released teaser of Louis Vuitton’s upcoming flick “Invitation to Travel” starring model Arizona Muse.

From the teaser, we can expect the film to be slightly surreal and highly stylistic — not terribly surprising given that Marc Jacobs is Louis Vuitton’s creative director.

According to Grazia UK, the full-length will be released November 12 as part of a multimedia campaign, which will also include pictures by famed fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh to be unveiled at the Louvre museum in Paris.

Check out the trailer here!