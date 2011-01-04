Louis Vuitton Prefall 2011: The Many Decades of Marc Jacobs

Photo via WWD

WWD revealed Marc Jacobs‘ newest collection for Louis Vuitton this morning, and the first thing that came to mind was that the designer is quite the time traveler. The pleats, sequins and headbands all scream “Jazz Age,” and the 1920s/1930s influences are evident. While he was all about flappers for Louis Vuitton pre-fall, he showed a gold-laden, Studio 54 inspired collection for his eponymous Marc Jacobs Spring 2011 collection. But the time warp isn’t over yet the designer received rave reviews for his 1950s and 1960s silhouettes for the Louis Vuitton Spring 2011 show. Jacobs helped to revive the trend that Mad Men made so popular: The celebration of curvy silhouettes and the female form.



Marc Jacobs Spring 2011, Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 Photo: ImaxTree

In the span of three seasons, Jacobs has covered five full decades from the roaring 20s to the ultra feminine 50s to the liberated 70s all with his signature flair. But which time-travelling collection do you like best?