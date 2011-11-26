Louis Vuitton Menswear Stars In A Fashionable Film

If you hadn’t already figured it out I’m a menswear-aholic. Seriously, I love anything that has to do with fashion in general, but menswear has some really interesting things going on right now that’s got me excited.

Case in point: Imagine my giddiness when two videos featuring Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2012 collection came across my desktop. The two videos by William Snieg are stunning to say the least. While one focuses on the collection as a whole and another centers its attention on the accessories, it’s absolutely jaw-dropping. In my constant stride to keep you all in the know,I just had to share.

Check out the video below for some drool-worthy footage. (P.S. For more videos by William Snieg peep his vimeo here.)