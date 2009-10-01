Louis Vuitton to Live-Stream Spring 2010 Runway Show

While new designer collections debut four times a year, Spring 2010 Fashion Week (or month, we should say) has been quite a different experience this go around than in the past. The runways saw an upgrade, with designers turning to technology to stream their shows live for all the world (not just the exclusive fashion-set) to see.

First it was Vivienne Tam‘s New York show live-streamed on StyleCaster (we’re giving ourselves a theoretical pat on the back right about now). Then Baby Phat designer, Kimora Lee Simmons, debuted her Spring 2010 collection at the Roseland Ballroom while the show played live on the big screen in Times Square for tourists and passersby to watch.

Burberry successfully followed suit with the option of live user commenting on VOGUE.COM UK while the show was happening in London, and Emporio Armani hopped on the bandwagon for their September 27 show in Milan.

We already knew Twitter addict Alexander McQueen was planning on live-streaming his Paris spring 2010 collection on October 6, but we were pleasantly surprised to learn today that Marc Jacobs plans to do the same for his collection for Louis Vuitton the following day–and on Facebook, no less. Seems a bit un-Louis-like, if you ask us, given the usual exclusivity of the fashion house, but not to do away completely with their exclusive allure, the brand will only keep the live-stream posted for 24 hours.

Might this be Marc’s attempt at targeting a more middle-class consumer due to a decline in consumer spending, or is he just trying to stay current with the rest of fashion’s techies?

Since we’ve been forced to live vicariously through our resident celeb-stalker abroad (shout out to Leandra!) who’s been camping out around the Paris Fashion Week events the last two days, this will at least give us the chance to witness the show at the same moment that the likes of Anna, Madge, and Rihanna are watching LV’s looks come down the catwalk. And at the moment, we couldn’t ask for more.

Watch the Louis Vuitton Spring 2010 runway show live here at 8:30 am East Coast time (5:30 am for overly-enthusiastic LV fans in LA).