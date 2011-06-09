Louis Vuitton Launches New Art-y Site

Today, Louis Vuitton launched REcreative, a website dedicated to exposing young adults to contemporary art. The site provides 21st century art lovers with a new online destination to click through, but those who submit material will also have critics, curators and leading artists view their work and choose their favorites to highlight in the ‘Projects’ section of the site.

Over the course of a year, The Louis Vuitton Young Arts Project developed the website with five of London’s leading art institutions -the Royal Academy of Arts, the South London Gallery, the Hayward Gallery, Tate Britain and the Whitechapel Gallery. Students aged 13-25 are enrolled in a three-year arts and education program, giving them exclusive access to tastemaking British curators, museum directors, artists and collectors that will help guide them through the art world.

For those who are interested in not becoming a starving artist, the ‘Experts’ section features, well, experts in the world of art each month that create a discussion of different types of jobs that are available using art. This month’s expert is very cool, Dazed & Confused magazine’s publisher, Jefferson Hack.

So Louis Vuitton is not only one of the most respected – and knocked off – design houses but also one of the leading design houses interested in investing in its youth. Marc Jacobs is a well-known collector, and it’s amazing to see a design house invest in something so worthy.