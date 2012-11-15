Louis Vuitton To Launch Luxury Paper Goods Collection Just In Time For The Holidays

Just when we thought written correspondence was totally dead, luxury label Louis Vuitton announced its plans for an expanded line of writing and paper products. On December 13, the brand is set to open a temporary boutique in France to debut the new range, which includes stationery, pens, pencils, even a crystallized ink pot, according to WWD. Along with standard paper goods, the line will include modern, high-tech items as well, including what Vuitton claims is among the first patented innovations in fountain pens since 1953: A mechanism that protects cartridges from pressure changes due to air travel, and prevents leakage in a variety of writing conditions, WWD reported. Considering the lack of handwritten anything these days, we’re assuming these pens are targeted to collectors.

If you’re considering picking up some high-class stationery and pens to write those holiday cards this year, you better plan on shelling out more than you would on a pack of Bic pens: The LV items will retail between $44.50 and $2,220 and—in true Louis Vuitton style—the option to customize items will be available.

Click through to see a few offwrifs from Louis Vuitton’s new pen-and-paper range and tell us: Would you shell out big bucks for an LV pen or stationery set?