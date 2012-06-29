Polka Dot Shops: Louis Vuitton Opening “Infinitely Kusama” Pop-Ups

There has been quite a bit of buzz about the upcoming Louis Vuitton Infinitely Kusama collection. Many of the collection images have already been revealed, whetting the appetites of avid polka-dot lovers, and fans of both artist Yayoi Kusama and luxury label Louis Vuitton.

Now, those eagerly awaiting the collection can feast their eyes on renderings of the Kusama x Vuitton pop-up shop, set to open on July 10th inside Louis Vuitton’s SoHo boutique — one of seven shops slated to spring up during the summer. Other pop-up shop locations include the Pacific Place in Hong Kong, Singapore’s Ngee Ann City, and the Shinjuku branch of Isetan in Tokyo. Following these initial four openings, Tokyo (Kusama’s hometown) will acquire a second location in the Dover Street Market in Ginza.

However, the two largest spaces devoted to the collaboration won’t open until August 23rd and August 24th, respectively: Printemps in Paris will contain 860-square-foot of dotty bliss, and Selfridges in London will house a 1,375-square-foot boutique.

Each location will be open for only one to two months and will carry the exclusive collection. Vuitton’s creative director, Marc Jacobs,has only partnered with three other artists during his time with the fashion house; Kusama is the first to receive multiple pop-up shops in honor of her collaboration.

Take a look at the SoHo shop renderings and let us know what you think. As dizzying as the Kusama x Vuitton boutiques may seem, it will definitely make for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

[via WWD]