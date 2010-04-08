Louis Vuitton Hotels Coming Soon

Hotels stays just got a whole lot more luxurious. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced today that it has created LVMH Hotel Management, a spin-off branch of the fashion behemoth that will “oversee the group’s activities in the luxury hotel sector,” reports WWD.

In the pipeline? Two new hotels boasting 30-40 suites to open in 2012 in Oman and Egypt. Both called Cheval Blanc (after the famous chteau or vineyard LVMH controls). As for future destinations for the budding hotel chain, LVMH doesn’t promise LV gifts for guest stays but does reassure WWD (and us) that “other projects are currently under study in exceptional destinations.” We wouldn’t expect anything less.