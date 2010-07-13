Louis Vuitton Girls Don Wintry Hues – Would You Wear Summer Black?

L to R: January Jones and Christina Ricci go dark at the Louis Vuitton/Vanity Fair sunset cocktails yesterday. Photos: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, WireImage

Trend alert: the end of seasons. What with global warming, unexpected intense heat waves in December and frigid temps in May, the old-fashioned style rules have been tossed out in a heap.

Take last night’s Louis Vuitton and Vanity Fair Beverly Hills soiree with your usual smattering of celebs. In the midst of summer, several starlets (January Jones, Maggie Grace and Christina Ricci for starters) preferred wintry black, appropriate-for-fall navy and rich brown accents for good measure.

With overheating unlikely (we do live in the land of ridiculously aggressive ACs after all), we like this I’ll-wear-what-I-like-seasons-be-damned kind of attitude. Plus with the way online fashion is going, it seems all the seasons meld together anyway (ie. is it Cruise, Pre-Fall or Fall?).

What do you think of wearing darks in summer? Is it a style smart choice or should sunny days be celebrated with equally bright hues? Let us know in the comments!



Maggie Grace at the Louis Vuitton/Vanity Fair sunset cocktails. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, WireImage



Sanaa Lathan at the Louis Vuitton/Vanity Fair sunset cocktails. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, WireImage

