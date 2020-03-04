Front Row at the Fall 2020 Louis Vuitton Show Was the Perfect End to PFW

Scroll To See More Images

Well, folks, Paris Fashion Week has officially come to a close—but it went out with a major bang. While oftentimes the final day of a fashion week fizzles out before it even begins, it seems PFW saved the best for last. In fact, one (who, in this case, is me. I am ‘one.’) might say that the Louis Vuitton 2020 Paris Fashion Week front row was the perfect end to an incredible week full of dazzling ensembles. Call me crazy, but I believe that this particular group of front row guests—and their Louis Vuitton outfits, of course—encapsulated the feeling of fashion month as a whole.

The front row at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020 show wasn’t filled with the Hadids and Kardashians, but rather some seriously talented up-and-comers. Often, you’ll see designers vying for the biggest names they can get to attend their shows—celebrities who already have major clout in the fashion or film and television industries as a result of years in the business or from working with certain designers. In the case of the Louis Vuitton front row, though, you’ll see names just starting to emerge in the fashion and entertainment world. The designer has thoughtfully filled the front row with celebrities slated to blow up in the next season—giving Louis Vuitton the upper-hand when these celebs make it even bigger.

From Booksmart and Unbelievable‘s Kaitlyn Dever to Pose‘s Angelica Ross and Florence Pugh from Little Women, these supremely talented—and incredibly well-dressed—celebrities showed off their sartorial prowess and fresh faces at the Louis Vuitton PFW show. If fashion month is about bringing something new to beloved designers and heightening awareness of newer designers, then the Louis Vuitton front row is the perfect encapsulation. Below, you can find all the incredible looks from these up-and-coming front row guests. Remember their names, because they’re heading places.

Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Angelica Ross in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Ami and Aya Suzuki in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Cody Fern in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Noemie Merlant in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Samara Weaving in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Caroline Daur in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020

Stacy Martin in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020