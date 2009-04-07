Louis Vuitton to Exhibit in Hong Kong

Louis Vuitton is chronicling the long-standing relationship it has maintained with the art world in the form of a permanent Frank Gehry designed art foundation in Paris, according to today’s WWD. For those of you that are too impatient to wait until the projected 2012 opening date, there will be an exhibition in Hong Kong that will run from May 22 to August 9 at the Hong Kong Museum of Art to satiate your thirst for all things Murakami. At “Louis Vuitton: A Passion for Creation”, there will be a scale model of what Gehry’s completed art foundation will look like upon completion, as well as work by Richard Prince, Jeff Koons, Andreas Gursky, Pierre Huyghe, Gilbert & George, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and of course Takashi Murakami. There will also be videos from Rosemarie Trockel, Wolfgang Tillmans, Ange Leccia, Philippe Parreno, Zhou Tao and Ryan Trecartin.

If you book your flight right now with Cathay Pacific, you can buy a round trip ticket for just $907.38. But if you still can’t wait for Gehry’s foundation to open in three years and you’re too short on cash to hop on a flight to Hong Kong next month, you can just get Louis Vuitton’s new art book that comes out in September, “Louis Vuitton: Art, Fashion and Architecture.”

wwd.com