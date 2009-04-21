Louis Vuitton Donates A Portion Of Earth Day Sales

Louis Vuitton is doing a splendid thing this Earth Day. Tomorrow, 15% of all sales from Vuitton’s U.S. website will benefit The Climate Project – a non-profit organization, co-founded by Al Gore, dedicated to the awareness, and battling, of global warming.

Continuing their philanthropic pairing from Vuitton’s 2007 Core Values Ad Campaign, where lens master Annie Leibovitz captured such grandiose names as Catherine Deneuve, Sean Connery, and Francis Ford and Sofia Coppola, Louis Vuitton and The Climate Project are, again, bringing together high fashion and eco-consciousness.

The Climate Project was founded in 2006 with the mission to increase public awareness of the climate crisis at a grassroots level. The organization has grown dramatically from 1,200 volunteers presenting the slideshow from the Gore-backed An Inconvenient Truth in 2007 to 20,000 showings that reached out to, and educated, 2 million people in 2008.

“Over the past few years Louis Vuttion has voluntarily made efforts to reduce the impact of its activities on the environment,” Daniel Lalonde, president and CEO of Louis Vuitton North America commented to WWD. “In addition we are proud to be able to support The Climate Project.”

So do a little good for the earth and yourself…the reminder of a better world can soon be dangling from your shoulder.