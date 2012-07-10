First Look: Louis Vuitton Debuts Infinitely Kusama Collection in New York City

Earlier this afternoon, Louis Vuitton unveiled their first global window installation celebrating their new collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the French luxury label’s flagship store in New York City. Covered in dots, dots, and more dots to coincide with the dot-tastic Infinitely Kusama collection (which will hit stores tomorrow), Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Yves Carcelle as well as Miss Kusama herself were on hand to unveil the dotty takeover of the 57th street and 5th avenue location.

The windows of the Louis Vuitton store were also given a circle-heavy makeover, and featuring art pieces from the lady of the hour as well as live models donning bright red wigs, rocking a coif just like Kusama’s own ‘do. Inside the luxury boutique, items from the limited edition collection were on display sporadically throughout the shop, mixed in with signature Louis Vuitton monogram pieces.

One of the highlights we managed to spot on location was a hard-and-heavy collar necklace featuring little studs, in a white-dots-on-black colorway — definitely an item we’ll be keeping an eye on.

But don’t be bummed if you couldn’t make it to today’s debut in NYC, because after this afternoon’s window unveiling, similar installations will be following suit in all 453 Louis Vuitton stores worldwide.

If you can’t wait until your local Louis Vuitton shop gets a fantastic window installation, feel free to check out our photos from the New York City unveiling in the slideshow above. And another bonus for all you Kusama fans out there, be sure to check out the new fashion film from the house of Vuitton featuring the amazing limited edition collection down below as well as the Kusama exhibition that’s hitting the Whitney Museum of American Art, opening July 12th, in New York City.