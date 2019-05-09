Front Row at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show Was Major Squad Goals

Scroll To See More Images

Since fashion month ended, I’ve felt a serious void in my life regarding celebrities sitting front row at shows together and looking amazing in iconic designer outfits. Sure, that might be a very specific void, but nonetheless, I feel it. Luckily, the front row at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show on Wednesday, May 8 was so impeccable, I might cry. It was a brief reminder of why I love fashion month front row scouting so much, as well as a much-needed relief from post-fashion month blues.

Some of your favorite stylish stars came out to support Louis Vuitton’s Cruise Show at JFK Airport in New York, and it was, for lack of a better term, squad goals. From Nina Dobrev to newly married Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, these celebrities all looked incredible. I mean, just imagine all your favorite celebs hanging out, dressed to nines and chatting about whatever celebrities chat about. I can just picture Emma Stone asking Madelaine Petsch about the next Riverdale episode, or Julianne Moore casually talking to Willow Smith about the weather. This group of celebrities is the friend group of my freakin’ dreams.

Of course, nearly every star was wearing Louis Vuitton, and their looks were so, so good. After the “Camp” theme at the 2019 Met Gala, I’ve been prepared for anything, and some of these looks were truly elevated to total couture vibes. I rounded up the best looks of the front row, so you, too, can enjoy these celebrity ensembles (and pretend you were also at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show just hanging out with all your friends).

1. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

2. Madelaine Petsch in Louis Vuitton

3. Nina Dobrev in Louis Vuitton

4. Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton

5. Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover in Louis Vuitton

6. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

7. Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

8. Mark Ronson in Louis Vuitton

9. Aimee Song in Louis Vuitton

10. Willow Smith in Louis Vuitton

11. Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

12. Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton

13. Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton