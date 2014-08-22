Totally Normal: Louis Vuitton is Now Selling a $54,500 Bag

Around this time last year, we gaped at the fact that Louis Vuitton released the $4,600 Capucine bag, possibly due to concerns that the label was skewing too mass, and the items were starting to lose their luster. Well, now it seems they’re really trying to go after the one percent with the Crocodile Lady Bag PM, which starts at a totally normal $54,500.

According to Purse Blog, the bag—Nicolas Ghesquiere’s first collection for the French label—includes two finishes of crocodile and measures slightly over a foot wide at its largest point.

The Croc Lady Bag bag is a brand-new silhouette for the label, a risk considering—as Purse Blog pointed out—most bags in this price range are exotic recreations of designs that the buying public has already embraced, like the Givenchy Antigona or Fendi 2Jours, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Ghesquiere’s creation is a hit with (very, very rich) Vuitton fans.

We’re betting the bag won’t be mass-produced, or even be sold on LV’s website, and it’ll likely only be made available to very important clients and influencers. Translation: This is one bag you won’t be seeing on the arm of every fashion blogger you follow on Instagram.