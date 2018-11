Object Of Desire

“Louis Vuitton: Art, Fashion and Architecture” book, $53.55, amazon.com

Reason #1

Because this coffee table book’s Murakami cover is sure to brighten up any living space.

Reason #2

We want any book that has to do with Louis Vuitton, art, and fashion.

Reason #3

At less than $55, it sure is a good alternative to going to Hong Kong to see the “Louis Vuitton: A Passion for Creation” exhibit next month at the Hong Kong Museum of Art.