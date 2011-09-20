Loud Sex Could Be Our Corporate Downfall

Who could forget Andy Samberg & Lonely Island‘s performance on Sunday of Emmy nominated “I Just Had Sex,” featuring the hilarious Maya Rudolph, Akon and Michael Bolton as Jack Sparrow? Epic.

Could these SNL hot-shots have hit upon a costly trend of hollering loud and proud when engaging in a sexual interlude? I mean who cares if you do it if no one knows?

According to Forbes contributorJon Bittner (cofounder of Splitwise.com andHarvard PhD student), solving the “loud sex issue” in apartments and college dorms around the country would cost the U.S. market$1.1-1.9 billion per year!

Here’s the big issue: Loud sex from the neighbors or roomie means you get no sleep. You getting no sleep means lower productivity at work and school. Lower productivity means less output from big companies and colleges. In a nutshell, that booty call down the hall could be impacting the stock market.

Bittner took to his website to collect census data and analysis through an informal pricing survey of 114 users of Splitwise.com (a“share bills” app for roommates which he co-founded). What he found was although there are many sleep disruption culprits, noises-of-passion in their various forms (both thumping on walls and sounds that leave less to the imagination) ranked among the most disruptive sounds.

So how isMr. Favors Sleep To Loud Sex getting this billion dollar number? He developed a measuring stick he calls a”willingness-to-pay” estimate which quantifies (puts in dollars)the size of the potential market for improvements that solve the problem. And Bittner found a large market for such improvements calculating the following:

Of 114 respondents, 55% said they would pay additional rent to live in a place where they heard no unpleasant sounds. The average additional rent the sufferers in my survey would be willing to pay to remove all unpleasant sounds is $53.81 per month, or $645.72 per year. I estimate that the potentially affected population is about 33.5 million people (These are people 20-34 living with at least one other person who is not their spouse), which leaves us with 18.4 million sufferers. Multiply $53.81 per month by 18.4 million people and you get $11.9 billion dollars per year.

Makes sense. But what about loud sex specifically?In order to focus the study two questions were asked:

“How many times, in the past 60 days, have you been woken up by sounds associated with people having sex?” and “Assume that 4 nights a week, you are woken up by sounds of thumping and/or sex. How much money, in addition to your rent, would you pay to eliminate these noises?” A similar analysis (assuming an average willingness-to-pay per disruption of $2.68 and a population-wide average of 1.2 disruptions per month) results in a $1.1 billion dollar estimate, which is somewhat lower but still clearly over a billion dollars with conservative assumptions.

With so many people effected by this specific disruption — to the point where they are willing to PAY to fix it — perhaps these busy bunnies should put their energy towards bringing some of these noise mitigatingprocedures to fruition?How’s that for a job creation strategy?! We could call it the Shh! I Just Had Sex Project.