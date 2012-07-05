Bippity Boppity Shoe: Louboutin Reveals a Modern-Day Cinderella Heel

To celebrate the upcoming release of Walt Disney’s Cinderella Diamond Edition on Blu-ray disc, Christian Louboutin unveiled a limited-edition pair of shoes based on his interpretation of a modern-day Cinderella slipper.

Adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals, the shoe designer replaced the glass slipper with a heel of white lace, no doubt to avoid the cluster of blisters that would surely result from glass footwear.

The fairy-tale shoes debuted in Paris on the Fourth of July in a whimsical display that included memorabilia from the classic Disney film. (The debut fell in the middle of couture week, which is also taking place in Paris this week.) The exhibit also featured a short video about the making of the shoe, starring Louboutin himself as a humble cobbler.

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Studios