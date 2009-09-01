Louboutin and Laduree Create Special Edition Macaroons

We wouldn’t normally dare think about using the words “feet” and “sweet” in the same sentence, but if Christian Louboutin has anything to do with it, then we’ll make an exception. On September 11, (the official first day of New York Fashion Week, of course), the genius French shoe designer will launch a special gift set of macaroons, all in delectable colors, just like his designs. The sweet treats are a collaboration between Louboutin and French Patisserie Ladurée and come in a set of six, for $16, and are packaged in adorable little shoe boxes decorated in lovely illustrated Louboutins.

While the treats inside may not last long, the box they come in will be worth keeping forever.