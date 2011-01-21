Lou Doillon: Shopping For

When your mom isJane Birkin and your sister is a Gainsbourg and you were born with Paris in your veins, chances are you have a shot at being really awesome. Wikipedia says quite clearly, “by the time she was 11, she had tattoos and a stud in her tongue.”

Oh, Lou Doillon, we’d never pretend to know how exactly to get your particular brand of perfectly put together but not really, completely natural, Chanel with a snarl look. Nope, but we can try. Maybe pose for French Playboy first and then shop below for a shot at the look of the singer, actress, all around cool girl Lou Doillon.

1. Kate Spade red heels, $275, at Zappos

2. Marc by Marc Jacobs shimmer sweater dress, $268, at Barneys New York

3. Vince rib sleeve leather jacket, $895, at Net-a-Porter

4. Moschino jacket, $1,395, at Net-a-Porter

5. Asos swooping bird pendant, $13.79, at Asos

6. Equipment silk blouse, $190, at Net-a-Porter

7. Asos wide brim hat, $43, at Asos

8. Rose Gold balck booties, $99, at Endless

9. Paul & Joe red skirt, $187.26, at My Theresa

10. Topshop knitted lace dress, $135, at Topshop

Photos: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images | Julien M. Hekimian, Getty Images

