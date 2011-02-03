Lou Doillon Gets Her Daydream On For Vanessa Bruno Video

Is it just us, or is Lou Doillon in every ad campaign and/or video ever? Well, at least the ones that matter.

This time, our favorite French girl and red-haired beauty Jessica Joffe traveled to Cuba to shoot Miracle, a short film inspired by Vanessa Bruno‘s Spring 2011 collection. Known for her effortless, feminine collections, the Parisian designer gives her romantic silhouettes a tropical flair this season by introducing neon brights and floral prints.

Miracle first takes us into Lou’s tranquil dream world, then transports us into the vibrant jungle, where the girls play tribal drums and fight with colorful powder paints. When it comes to the film’s inspiration, the designer told Another Magazine, “The exoticism of the clothes brings a certain tropical sensuality… I had in mind this liberated exotic girl, filled with electric beat energy.”

Take one look at the clip below, and it’s easy to see why Lou is basically has a career as a professional muse.