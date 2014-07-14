Kate Moss’ Little Sister Lottie Lands Calvin Klein Campaign

Ads for The Re-Issue Project by Calvin Klein Jeans x My Theresa might have fashion fans experiencing a serious case deja vu. After all, the model starring in the campaign is none other than Lottie Moss, the 16 year-old sister of supermodel Kate Moss.

Just like her big sis, the fresh-faced blonde, who is signed to Storm Models, is getting her big break with Calvin Klein. It was over 20 years-ago, remember, that Moss was featured in the 1993 Calvin Klein perfume ad that launched her epic career.

The-Reissue Project is a collection of iconic denim pieces that will be sold on My Theresa. Included in the capsule collection are versions of the high-waisted jeans inspired by the 80s, boyfriend jeans from the 90s, and a slew of comfortable and classic t-shirts and sweatshirts.

If this campaign is proof of one thing, it is that the Calvin Klein brand likes to keep things in the family. Yup, the family ties in these ads go beyond the Moss girls. The man behind the lens on this shoot was Michael Avedon, the grandson of famed photographer Richard Avedon, who shot one of the most controversial fashion campaigns of all time for Calvin Klein.

The campaign in question? The 1981 advertisements that featured 15-year-old Brooke Shields in her underwear, and begged the question: “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

Michael Avedon had only compliments for mini Moss, saying in a press release: “Lottie truly represents the essence of the Calvin Klein girl. Intriguing innocence with utter beauty—it was wonderful to photograph this beautiful young lady!”

Only time will tell if the Calvin Klein luck will run in the family and launch Lottie Moss into mega stardom, but judging by these photos, we think her chances are pretty good.