A Lotta Obama

While some people are getting tired of the constant MObama fashion coverage, the First Family are giving people reason to talk today.

First, President Obama got flack for allegedly checking out the rear of Mayara Tavares at the G-8 summit. Don’t worry guys, as this video shows, it was really President Sarkozy. [NYPost]

People are also up in arms about Sasha and Malia’s fashion choices, claiming that J.Crew is exploiting the fact that the girls wear their clothes for press. [Racked]

If you’re like me and just think Mickey Drexler is one of the best CEO’s around, go behind the scenes at J.Crew with CBS’ “Sunday Morning” to observe his somewhat unusual management style this Sunday at 9am. [WWD]