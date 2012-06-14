Looks & Lots Of Money: The 10 Highest-Paid Models of 2012

Just in case you weren’t jealous enough of supermodels for their perfect figures, endless supply of couture and equally hot boyfriends, we bring you another reason: the Forbes Highest Paid Models list. Every year, Forbes reports on the world’s most wealthy residents, and while their main Billionaires list tends to be a barrage of tech nerds and ugly investment bankers, we can assure you this list is not.

For the past few years, Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bundchen has held court at the top spot, raking in well over $40 million thanks to a ton of endorsement deals and campaigns. Oh, and every once in awhile, she actually walks on a runway. This past year, she closed out shows for Alexander Wang and Givenchy.

While it’s no surprise that Gisele leads this glamorous pack, there are some shockers on this year’s list. Click through the gallery above to find out who made the cut — and more importantly, how much they made.