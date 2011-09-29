Lost Your Job? Hallmark Has A Card For That

Hallmark must be experiencing a sales deficit in the congratulatory cards department because they are now launching a series of unemployment cards which either offer sincere condolences — “Losing your job doesn’t define you. What you do about it does.” or making light of the situation — “Don’t think of it as losing your job, think of it as a time-out between stupid bosses.”

With the unemployment rate reaching new heights with no signs of improvement after over two years, NPR reports that the demand for unemployment-related cards was so high, Hallmark decided to release a whole new line geared towards victims of job cuts.

Hallmark Creative Director Derek McCracken defends the sincerity of the series saying, “People in times of need will always need to connect and when the consumers have asked us for a way to connect in those difficult situations, we try to respond in an authentic way and we think that’s what the greeting card does.”

It appears that consumers agree since one of the cards which features a cat and reads “Is there anywhere I could hack up a hairball, like say, on a former employer’s head?” — have reportedly been selling well. But before you purchase one for a friend be sure they have a healthy sense of humor. The last thing you want to do is make light of a potentially stressful situation. (That is unless you pop some cash in there like a birthday card. Now that would definitely be appreciated…)

