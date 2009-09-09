Los Campesinos! Release New Song with Video

Los Campesinos! released a new song and music video today. “The Sea is a Good Place to Think of the Future” (very poignant…) is off their upcoming album which is expected for a 2010 release, but the single is available for download here now.

“The Sea is a Good Place to Think of the Future” is punctuated with amazingly dynamic instrumentation all set together by Gareth Campesinos‘s heavy vocals. Meanwhile, the video is very literal with people at the beach with dramatic and pensive stares similar those on The Hills. While the video may be a little cheesy, it is a long shot from Vitamin C’s “Graduation Song.”

The Sea Is A Good Place To Think Of The Future from Los Campesinos! on Vimeo.