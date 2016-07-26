Your Complete Instagram Guide to L.A.

L.A. is New York’s West Coast counterpart; it’s heavy on sun and sand, low on public transportation, and what it lacks in depth and culture, it makes up for in sexy surfers and grade-A burritos. (OK, I’m grossly oversimplifying, but you get my point!)

Basically, an escape to L.A. is something I’ve learned to crave when the New York-ness of my life gets to be too much to take. And tons of people feel the same, East Coast origins or not. The lightness and brightness of Los Angeles (and its surrounding destinations) is not only infinitely ‘grammable; it’s also a city designed to take the edge off, with its perfect weather, jaw-dropping views, and must-visit restaurants, bars, and stores.

Here are my top 10 must-Instagram moments in L.A.—all of which assume you have access to a car, since, well, y’know—it’s kinda the only way to get around.

Make like a celebrity and hike Runyon Canyon.

Runyon Canyon is 160-acre park located at the Eastern end of the Santa Monica mountains and two short blocks from Hollywood Boulevard. A convenient slice of California nature in the middle of the city, don’t be surprised if you see A-list celebrities hiking (and Instagramming) along the same path.

Devour some farm-to-table goodness.

Sit down for a meal sourced from locally harvested ingredients at Republique, a relaxed French restaurant with a bakery and communal tables. You won’t regret ordering the freshly baked baguette, tomato soup, Rotisserie chicken, or savory hand pie.

Shop an epic thrift store.

By far the best clothing consignment shop I’ve ever been to, Wasteland is rumored to be a favorite of celebrities including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Paris Hilton, and is littered with designer cast-offs that look like they’ve been worn once or twice (or less), at slashed prices. You don’t want to leave LA without first stopping in here to browse the fantastic selection of vintage tees, dresses, shoes, jackets, and more—just leave yourself plenty of time to dig through the bursting racks.

Devour the best tacos in LA.

With three locations throughout the city, including one off Sunset Boulevard, Guisados is a mom-and-pop Mexican restaurant that serves up legendary tacos made of handmade corn tortillas. If you’re not sure what to order, try the Sampler, which includes six mini tacos, and will let you get a taste of several excellent kinds.

Experience LACMA.

Located off of Wilshire Boulevard, LACMA (or Los Angeles County Museum of Art) features 150,000 works of art spanning hundreds of years, from Islamic art to fashion in menswear and ancient Mayan ceramics. If you go between now and November, don’t miss the extensive Picasso print exhibit.

Make a sweet pit stop.

After an afternoon of thrift shopping and museum hopping, reward yourself with a cone at Mashti Malone’s, a local favorite serving up sorbet and ice cream in fancy flavors like rosewater, saffron, and ginger.

Sip a speakeasy cocktail.

When you enter Next Door Lounge, a speakeasy situated in North Hollywood, you’ll find a doorman wearing a three-piece suit (and top hat!), waitresses sporting red flapper dresses, and black-and-white movies being screened on the walls. Order a classic drink like a French 75 or champagne cocktail and take in a cabaret show with burlesque entertainers.

Stroll along boardwalk.

Situated less than an hour West of LA, any visit to Los Angeles isn’t complete without a little detour to its nearby coastal attractions. Filled with sunbathers, swimmers, families, skaters, artists, retailers, and everything and everyone else you can imagine, the Santa Monica Pier is one of the most beautiful walks in Southern California, not to mention some of the best people-watching and Instagram material.

Stop by a scene-y bar.

Swing by The Bungalow, a retro bar with outdoor space and a surf-themed pool room that’s a hot spot for young locals to booze and mingle. The vibe: A fun, laid-back house party, but with better drinks (and hotter people).

Dig into some beach shack seafood.

Take a cruise out to Malibu, located on the Pacific Coast Highway just west of LA, to check out the gorgeous beaches, and stop for sustenance at Neptunes Net. Order fried seafood and beers, and bring your food across the street, where you’ll have a bomb view of surfers catching waves.