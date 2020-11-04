Lori Loughlin Is a ‘Wreck’ After Her First Few Days in Prison for College Admissions Scandal

It’s been less than a week into her sentence but Lori Loughlin is already a “wreck” in prison, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 4. The former Full House actress, 56, began serving her prison sentence for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal after reporting to a Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30.

Loughlin reported to prison at the Dublin facility shortly after originally requesting to serve her time at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” a source told Us. A second source added that the Fuller House alum has been a “wreck” since arriving.

The insider continued, “Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears. It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

In October, a source told the outlet that Loughlin was also “hoping” to be released by Christmas. The Hallmark Channel star aimed to get ahead home ahead of the holiday, then, by beginning her sentence two weeks early. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 57, were given until November 19 to surrender themselves and begin serving their time for their involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The pair were arrested in March 2019 and first pleaded not guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to guarantee that their daughters—Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21—would be accepted into the University of Southern California by posing as crew recruits on their applications (though neither played the sport). The couple later entered guilty pleas in May as part of a plea deal.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s plea deal saw the When Calls the Heart actress sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release. Meanwhile, Giannulli is expected to serve five months in prison, pay a $250,00 fine, perform 250 hours of community service, and also undergo two years of supervised release.

During her sentencing in August, Loughlin said, “I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

She concluded by promising to do “everything in my power to redeem myself” and to “give back for the rest of my life.”