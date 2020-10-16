Lori Loughlin’s ‘Full House’ Costar Revealed the Text He Sent Her Before Her Prison Sentencing

Full House fans might be curious to know what Lori Loughlin’s text from Bob Saget said—and thankfully, the comedian, 64, was willing to share. In an October 16 interview with Page Six, Saget revealed that he was still in touch with the Summerland alum, 56, ahead of her prison sentencing. He reportedly texted her “a couple weeks ago.”

At the time, the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos had a simple message for his Full House co-star: “I love you and thinking of you — that’s all.” Saget starred as Danny Tanner alongside Loughlin as Becky Katsopolis on the series from 1987 to 1995, before becoming co-stars again for Netflix’s revival, Fuller House, in 2016. After all those years, Saget explained how couldn’t help but remain supportive of Loughlin—even despite her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“You know, when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much,” he told the outlet. “And you know, if you love somebody then you have to make that decision and [ask yourself], ‘Is this something that causes me not to love a person?’And I love her,” he added. “She’s a sweetheart.”

In May, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57, pled guilty after paying $500,000 in bribes to guarantee admission into the University of Southern California for their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21. The pair were formally sentenced in August. Loughlin was ordered to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine, whereas Giannulli was sentenced to a total of five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

“I made an awful decision,” Loughlin told the judge at her sentencing. “I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

She continued, “I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society, generally, and the higher education system, more specifically.”

The former Full House star is expected to begin serving her prison sentence on November 19.

