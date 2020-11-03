Lori Loughlin Is ‘Scared’ to Be in Prison After Starting Her ‘Nightmare’ Sentence

Not a good start. Lori Loughlin is “scared” to be in prison after her sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin self-surrendered for her two-month sentence FCI Dublin, a prison in northern California, on October 30. (FCI Dublin is the same prison Felicity Huffman also served her time for the college admissions scandal in November 2019.) A source told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, November 3, that the Full House alum hasn’t had the best first few days in jail but she’s ready for her “nightmare” to be over. “Of course Lori is scared to be in prison but she can’t wait to get this over with,” the insider said. “She hasn’t been thinking about anything but putting this behind her as quickly as possible and moving forward with her life. This has been a nightmare that she never thought would happen.”

The source also noted that Loughlin had “been at home preparing” for her time behind bars since she was sentenced to two months in prison in August. The Fuller House alum was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release, including 100 hours of community service. “She’s a pretty spiritual person who loves yoga, pilates and meditates and has been trying to just be at peace with the situation and that’s what she’s been doing to prepare,” HollywoodLife’s source said. “[She’s] been hunkered down at home with her family.” The insider also noted that Loughlin has “had virtually no appetite but has been trying to take care of herself” since her sentence was decided.

The source continued, “[She had] definitely become more secluded and private with the details of everything and her goal was always to go in as quietly as possible…[She] wanted to go in before her deadline to arrive in November.” Loughlin had until November 19 to surrender herself but decided to do it two weeks early.

Loughlin’s prison sentence comes after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither rowed.