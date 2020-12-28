Lori Loughlin Hid Behind a Trash Bag After She Was Released From Prison Early

Home for the holidays. Lori Loughlin was released from prison, and she hid from the paparazzi behind a trash bag. The Full House alum was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Monday, December 28, after she almost completed her two-month sentence for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, who started her sentence on October 30, was originally set to serve her time at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, however her sentence was moved to Dublin because the prison due to the current health crisis. “Lori is being told she will be released before the new year,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Loughlin was released in the early hours on Monday before the sun came up. Photos show Loughlin in a black hoodie with her hood up as she hid her face behind a trash bag filled with her belongings. The Fuller House alum was then directed out a side door into a waiting van. See the photos here. According to The Daily Mail, prison officials said that Loughlin wouldn’t receive special treatment. However, in photos obtained by the newspaper, a guard was seen directing Loughlin through a rarely used side door of the prison where trash was typically taken out.

However, Loughlin’s sentence isn’t done yet. After her release from prison, Loughlin will need to complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $150,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is still in prison serving his five-month sentence at a jail in Lompoc, California, near Santa Barbara.

Loughlin and Giannulli pled guilty in May to paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella Rose, 22, admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither daughter was a rower. Though both Loughlin and Giannulli were supposed to start their sentences at the same time on November 19, prosecutors and defense attorneys allowed Loughlin to start her sentence before her husband on October 30. Giannulli, for his part, is scheduled to be released on April 17, according to the Bureau of Prisons.