Lori Loughlin Made a Surprise Appearance in Olivia Jade’s 1st YouTube Video Post-College Scandal

Back to business. Lori Loughlin was seen in Olivia Jade’s YouTube video after the college admissions scandal. Olivia—Loughlin’s 21-year-old daughter with husband Mossimo Giannulli—returned to YouTube on Thursday, January 21, with a 15-minute vlog of a day in her life.

The video is Jade’s first official vlog since her YouTube channel, which has almost 2 million subscribers, went dark in March 2019 when her parents were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes so Olivia and her sister, Bella, could be admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither sister rowed.

Loughlin pled guilty in May 2020 and was sentenced to two months in prison, as well as two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli, for his part, was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine. Loughlin was released from prison in December 2020, while Giannulli isn’t expected to be released until April 2021.

Though Olivia’s YouTube video doesn’t reference the college admissions scandal in detail, she does tell subscribers to watch her Red Table Talk interview if they’re confused as to why she’s back on YouTube. “I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you’re like, ‘Why are you back,’ you can go watch that interview,” she said. “I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there.” As for what the video entails, the vlog the influencer on a typical day of her life, from waking up to eating lunch to playing with her dog. The video also included a short throwback clip of Olivia dancing with her mom.

The video also included an editor’s note from Olivia, where she further cleared up why she’s back on YouTube. “Hey quick little editor’s note, because I didn’t want this to come up across the wrong way and I’d just rather say something and make the video look a little weird. I don’t mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way,” she said. “I think what I was trying to get across is that I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most is apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table. And so although I can’t change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward. I just didn’t want anybody to take it the wrong way and it seemed like I was being like, ‘I went on Red Table and now my name is cleared.’ Like no, that’s not it.”

Olivia also went on to tell viewers that she doesn’t want to “reshash things” for her “mental sanity.” “I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube. So you don’t have to watch. Nobody’s forcing you. But I didn’t want that to be misread, okay? Enjoy,” she said.