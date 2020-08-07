Lori Loughlin & Olivia Jade’s Relationship Hasn’t ‘Fully Healed’ After the College Scandal

Still healing. Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade’s relationship is “not healed” after the college scandal, but they’re trying. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 6, that the Full House alum and the YouTube star’s relationship is still damaged after Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 and were charged in fraud- and bribery-related offenses for their part in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Lori and Olivia Jade’s relationship has not fully healed,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying bribes to ensure their daughters, Olivia, and Bella, would be admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither playing the sport. After pleading not guilty to the charges, Loughlin and Giannulli pled guilty to several counts of fraud in May. The Fuller House actress, for her part, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin will spend two months in prison and have to pay a $150,000 fine, while Giannulli will spend five months in prison and will need to pay a $250,000 fine. Both will also need to complete community service hours and be supervised after their release.

In May, a source told Us Weekly that Bella and Olivia were “devastated” over their parents’ decision to plead guilty, though they understand why the decision was the best for their family. “Olivia and Bella were devastated when Lori and Mossimo told them they were pleading guilty,” the insider said. “The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family.”

The source continued, “The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jail.”

Despite their devastation, a source also told People at the time that Bella and Olivia were the ones who encouraged their parents to plead guilty to put an end to their nightmare in the college admissions scandal. “The girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal,” the insider said. “They were encouraging their parents to fight this, but that’s obviously all changed now. They realize that this was done to help them and there is no animosity there.”

A source also told Us Weekly in May that Loughlin and Giannulli want to spend their prison sentences at different times for the sake of their daughters. “Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the insider said. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

News of Loughlin and Olivia Jade’s relationship also comes amid Loughlin and Giannulli selling their $28.65 million home in Bel-Air, which sources claim was a decision before their guilty plea. “Everyone seems shocked Lori and Mossimo would put their house up for sale in the midst of their legal troubles, but they’ve wanted to sell their home for a long time,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in July.