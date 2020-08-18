Lori Loughlin Reportedly Told Olivia Jade Not to Speak to Her ‘Nosey’ College Counselor

As sentencing approaches, prosecutors have revealed some damning details about Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade’s “nosey” counselor. According to a memo obtained by Us Weekly, the 56-year-old Full House star allegedly advised her daughter not to say “too much” to her high school counselor about her college admissions scheme—suggesting that 20-year-old Olivia Jade may have known enough to share, after all.

Loughlin and her husband, 57-year-old fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 after paying $500,000 in bribes to college fixer William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, 21, into the University of Southern California. Following their arrest, the couple initially pled not guilty to the charges against them before accepting a plea deal in May 2020. At the time, Loughlin pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple’s sentencing is now scheduled to take place virtually on Friday, August 21—at which point, Giannulli is expected to be sentenced to five months in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service, whereas the former actress’ plea deal includes two months of prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service. They are both also expected to be sentenced to two years of supervised release following their prison stay.

While Loughlin and Giannulli admitted to the $500,000 bribe as part of their plea deals, it appears prosecutors have uncovered more shocking details about their attempts to cover up their daughters’ college admission scheme. “The crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell reportedly wrote in a memo dated August 17 to the case judge, according to Us Weekly. “Over the course of two years, they engaged twice in Singer’s fraudulent scheme. They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”

The memo reveals that Olivia Jade was reportedly instructed to avoid divulging too much information about her parents’ plans with her high school college admissions counselor. According to prosecutors, Giannulli reportedly called the counselor a “nosey bastard,” and her mother advised her not to speak to him. When her daughter asked whether she should list the University of Southern California as her first choice, the former Hallmark Channel star allegedly replied, “Yes … But it might be a flag for the weasel to meddle.” The actress went on to say, “Don’t say too much to that man,” referring to Olivia Jade’s counselor.

According to Us Weekly, Olivia Jade’s relationship with her mother has not “fully healed” following the college admissions scandal. Yet earlier reports from People suggest that Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, have remained supportive of their parents through this process: “The girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal,” a source told the outlet. “They were encouraging their parents to fight this, but that’s obviously all changed now. They realize that this was done to help them and there is no animosity there.”