Lori Loughlin’s Huge Net Worth Made Funding the College Admissions Scandal Easy

Scroll To See More Images

When the college admissions scandal came crashing down, actress Lori Loughlin’s net worth wasn’t the only thing to take a major hit. By January of 2020, the Full House alum’s home went up for sale, sponsorship deals fell through, and her daughters—Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli—were not allowed to re-enroll at their college. It all goes to show just how much her $500,000 mistake is really worth.

It all began when Lori, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were caught at the center of a massive college admissions scandal in March 2019 (which also included the likes of Desperate Housewives actress, Felicity Huffman). Among the dozens of people charged, Lori was accused of paying off a bribe of $500,00 to a purported college counselor and “Operation Varsity Blues” mastermind, Rick Singer, to help her daughters get into the University of Southern California.

While actress Felicity Huffman pled guilty to similar charges by April 2019, Lori and Mossimo decided to go to trial before eventually reaching a plea deal in May 2020. The pair pled guilty, with Lori expected to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, while Mossimo will serve five months, and be fined $250,000. Lori and her husband have hopes to serve their prison sentences at different times, allowing one parent to be home at a time.

Whether that’s a done deal, however, is still uncertain. What we do know is how much Lori Loughlin’s net worth is, which could give us some major clues into how much more money she’s lost as a result of this scandal. Keep on reading to find out.

How much does Lori Loughlin make from acting?

As of 2020, not much. Shortly after news of the actress’s involvement in the college admissions scandal became public, Lori was dropped from all of the ongoing roles she held in film and television. That includes the reprisal of her Aunt Becky character on Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House, and Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and the Garage Sale Mysteries telefilm series. Her last appearance in all of these was in 2018.

How else does Lori Loughlin make money?

Aside from her acting career, Lori occasionally served as a producer and writer on her shows. She also partnered with daughter Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, on sponsorship deals. In 2017, the Fuller House actress appeared in an HP campaign alongside Olivia Jade—but the advertisements and marketing were immediately removed after Lori was arrested in 2018.

Lori and her husband, Mossimo, also invested in real estate—including their multi-million dollar Bel Air mansion. They originally purchased the home in 2015 for $13.9 million and tried to sell in 2017. Since then, the couple has put the house on the market again as of January 2020 for a whopping $28,650,000.

What is Lori Loughlin’s net worth in 2020?

Per Forbes, Lori Loughlin had an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2019. Given that the actress and her husband had to post $1 million for bail and will pay their remaining fines, we can assume that Lori’s net worth took a major hit this year.