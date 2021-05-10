Here’s How Lori Loughlin Celebrated Her 1st Mother’s Day Since Being Released From Prison

Back together again. Lori Loughlin‘s Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9, was her first Mother’s Day since her release from prison for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin’s daughters—Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella, 22—took to their Instagrams on Sunday to wish their mom a happy Mother’s Day. “you are the best. period. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗💗💜💜💜💜💜💜,” Olivia Jade captioned a black-and-white photo of the Full House alum getting ready for a night out. Bella, for her part, posted several photos of her and Olivia Jade with Loughlin while they were young. “mama bear,” she captioned the picture.

The Mother’s Day posts come after Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes so Olivia and her sister, Bella, could be admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither sister rowed.

Loughlin pled guilty in May 2020 and was sentenced to two months in prison, as well as two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli, for his part, was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine. Loughlin was released from prison in December 2020, while Giannulli was released in April 2021.

A source told E! News in April that Loughlin is “relieved” to have Giannulli back with their family after his time in prison. “Everyone is extremely relieved that he was released and can finally start to breathe again,” the insider said. “Lori was especially concerned and very anxious while he was in prison. She is very grateful to have him home.”

The source continued, “They are hopeful about the future and being able to get their lives back on track. They are more than ready to move on and put this behind them.”

In a TikTok video in March, Olivia Jade opened up about being “publicly shamed” after the college admissions scandal. “We were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours,'”she said at the time. “And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 feet of water and you’re drowning in 30, we’re both still drowning.'”