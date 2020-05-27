Lori Loughlin Wants to Serve Her Prison Sentence at a Different Time Than Her Husband

After they pled guilty to the nationwide college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli want to serve their prison sentences at different times. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 26, that the Full House alum and the fashion designer don’t want to be in jail at the same time for the sake of their daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

The source also noted that Lori is “preparing to be interviewed by the Bureau of Prisons for the pre-sentencing report which will be given to the judge to be used as guidance for formal sentencing.”

In case you missed it, Lori and Mossimo pled guilty to their part in the college admissions scandal in May. The couple was arrested in March 2019 after accusations that they paid $500,000 so their daughters would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither played the sport. Though they pled not guilty at first, Lori and Mossimo changed their plea on May 21 and officially pled guilty the next day on a video conference.

The couple is set to be sentenced on August 21. Lori is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and complete two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Her husband, on the other hand, is expected to serve five months in prison and pay a $250,000 fine. His sentence will also include two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.