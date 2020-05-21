Lori Loughlin Will Spent the Rest of Quarantine in Prison After Pleading Guilty to the College Admission Scandal

The saga is over. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pled guilty to the college admissions scandal and will spent the next few months of quarantine in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, May 21, that Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Her husnand has also agreed to plead guilty for one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.

Per the deal, the Full House alum will spend two months in prison and have to pay a $150,000 fine. After her release, Loughlin will also be supervised for two years and will need to complete 100 hours of community service. The fashion designer, for his part, will spend five months in prison and will have to pay a $250,000 fine. He’ll serve two years of supervised release and will need to complete 250 hours of community service, according to press release. While these details were announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a judge will still have to approve the final deal.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in the press release.

The couple was arrested in March 2019 after accusations that they paid bribes, so their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither daughter played the sport. The couple’s admission of guilt also comes a month after a judge refused to drop the charges against them, as other parents connected with the nationwide college admissions scandal.

As many know, Loughlin isn’t the only celebrity to be a part of the scandal. Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison in 2019 after she pled guilty to fraud charges for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter SAT scores of her daughter, Sophia, 19. Huffman, who also has to pay a $30,000 fine and complete a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, was released early from prison in October 2019.