Lori Loughlin’s Husband Waited to Start His Prison Sentence Until His Very Last Day to Report

It’s official: Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli started his prison sentence. The 57-year-old fashion designer is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution of Lompoc, California, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs confirms to E! News.

Unlike his wife, Giannulli waited to begin his prison sentence until his final deadline to report on Thursday, November 19. Loughlin began serving her sentence on October 30, when she reported to a Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. The 56-year-old actress is “hoping” to be home by Christmas after getting a head start on her sentence. “As of right now, Lori is being told she will be released before the New Year,” a source told Us Weekly. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.” Giannulli, meanwhile, is not expected to be released until after Easter.

The pair were arrested in March 2019 and initially pled not guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to guarantee that their daughters—Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21—would be accepted into the University of Southern California by posing as crew recruits on their applications. The couple later entered guilty pleas as part of a plea deal. Their sentencing took place in August, where Giannulli was handed a sentence of five months in prison, along with a $250,00 fine, 250 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release for his role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, whereas his wife was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release.

During her sentencing hearing, the former Full House actress said, “I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

She continued, “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”