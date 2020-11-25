Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Got This Gift From Her Before She Went to Prison

Goodbye present. Lori Loughlin gave her Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure a gift before she went to prison for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Bure first revealed the present in an Instagram on November 16, where she shared photos and videos from the finale of the Netflix show, which is a reboot of the ’90s sitcom Full House. Among the photos was a picture of a note that Loughlin wrote to her before she started her prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on October 30. “Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you,” the note read.

“Yes, it was a note from her,” Bure told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 24.”She sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers. It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show.”

She added, “Yeah, it was really special.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to their part in the college admissions scandal in May after they were arrested in March 2019 for paying bribes so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither sister played the sport.

Per the deal with the judge, Loughlin will spend two months in prison and have to pay a $150,000 fine. After her release, Loughlin will also be supervised for two years and will need to complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, who went to prison in November, will spend five months in prison and will have to pay a $250,000 fine. He’ll serve two years of supervised release and will need to complete 250 hours of community service, according to press release at the time.

A source told HollywoodLife in November that Loughlin is “scared” to be in prison. “Of course Lori is scared to be in prison but she can’t wait to get this over with,” the insider said. “She hasn’t been thinking about anything but putting this behind her as quickly as possible and moving forward with her life. This has been a nightmare that she never thought would happen.”