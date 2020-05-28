Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Were the Ones Who Told Her to Plead Guilty to the College Admissions Scandal

This is why she did it. Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Bella told her to plead guilty to the nationwide college admissions scandal. A source told People on Wednesday, May 28, that the Full House alum’s daughters were the ones who encouraged her and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to take a plea deal that would put the college admissions scandal behind them.

“The girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal,” a legal source told People. “They were encouraging their parents to fight this, but that’s obviously all changed now. They realize that this was done to help them and there is no animosity there.”

Lori and Mossimo pled guilty to their part in the college admissions scandal on May 21 via a video conference. Lori confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple is set to be sentenced on August 21.

Lori and Mossimo were arrested in March 2019 after claims they paid $500,000 for their daughters—Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21—to be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither played the sport.

Though their sentencing isn’t finalized, Lori is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and complete two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Her husband, on the other hand, is expected to serve five months in prison and pay a $250,000 fine. His sentence will also include two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

A source told Us Weekly in May that Lori and Mossimo want to serve their prison sentences at different times for the sake of their daughters. “Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”