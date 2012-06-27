Lords of Williamsburg: New Fashion Film Features Prabal Gurung-Clad Model and Skateboard Gang

Featuring one of our favorite New York Fashion Week designers and a motley crew of cute skater dudes, how could we not love the latest fashion film to come from StyleCaster BFF Bon Duke?

The Brooklyn-born photographer and director has teamed up with CFDA designer Prabal Gurung for this fashion short as a part of a new collaboration project between CFDA’s Fashion Incubator program and young artists from the School of Visual Arts who were asked to re-imagine famous opening credits from films, but with a fashion twist.

In this new fashion short, Duke was inspired by the skateboarding/surfboarding flick Lords of Dogtown, and sees one Norwegian model (going by the name of Erjona Ala) leading an all-male group of skaters around the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Oh, and did we mention she’s working it out hard on those hipsterfied streets in head-to-toe Fall 2012 Prabal Gurung? ‘Cause she is.

The name of the short is appropriately titled The Erjonas (since she is the leader of the wolfpack after all) and debuted over on NOWNESS just yesterday. But you can check out the film for yourself right here on StyleCaster, down below:

