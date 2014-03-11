Lorde Handles Gross Radio Host’s Lesbian Questions About Taylor Swift Like a Pro

Apparently, a young women can’t be friends with another young woman without someone (cough, a man) assuming there’s more to the story. Case in point: Lorde‘s disturbing radio interview yesterday, during which a gross host actually asked if she and Taylor Swift are in a lesbian relationship because they hang out a bunch.

The 17-year-old “Royals” singer called into “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” when co-host Kyle Sandilands decided that grilling her about her friendship with Swift was absolutely imperative to his line of questioning. Because we believe this conversation pretty much speaks for itself, here’s how it went down. Prepare to cringe.

Sandilands: “Are you guys, like, uh, are you together now?” [After a moment] “Not together as in lesbians, I’m not talking about ‘Ellen together,’ I’m talking about, like, you guys are friendly, right?”

Lorde: “What do you mean you’re not talking about ‘Ellen together’? Is there something wrong with lesbians?”

Sandilands: “My God, no, I would love that. I would totally love that. Are you going to confirm now you’re in a lesbian relationship with her?”

Lorde: “Don’t even try it.”

Sandilands: “I do love her though, we get along well with her. She’s very down to earth, right?”

Lorde: “Uh… yeah.”

Sandilands: “Don’t go too overboard explaining the friendship then.”

Lorde: “I won’t, believe me.”

Clearly, Lorde’s above it, but that doesn’t really make the Howard Stern wannabe’s questions okay. Good for her for not shutting it down the way she did, though.