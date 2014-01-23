Just Call Them Lorde & Taylor: The 411 on Music’s Newest Set of BFFs

At face value, New Zealand singer Lorde and county-pop princess Taylor Swift don’t appear to have too much in common. Okay fine, they’re both wildly famous singers with monstrously successful careers, but Lorde’s whole shtick is dark and moody, while Swift is as light and airy as a summer day. Yet, according to a new interview in Rolling Stone, the two have formed an unlikely bond, even after Lorde once totally took a dig at Swift’s “perfection.”

In October, the 17-year-old went on a tear, and referred to 23-year-old Swift as “so flawless” that she represented a kind of “unattainable” beauty for girls. “Taylor Swift is so flawless, and so unattainable, and I don’t think it’s breeding anything good in young girls. ‘I’m never going to be like Taylor Swift, why can’t I be as pretty as Lorde?’ That’s f–king bullshit,” she said. Lorde later took to her Tumblr to clarify her comments:

“i think i cocked that up a bit and what i said wasn’t put in context also. what i meant was: there’s a lot of importance placed on physical perfection in this industry, and i wish my favourite stars didn’t look perfect because i think fans (me included) have these feelings of worthlessness, like they’ll never be as pretty/talented/whatever, as a result of this intense photoshop culture and the endless strive for perfection. ts was the first person i thought of, which i regret. she happens to be good looking, but i think she actually uses her other imperfections in an incredibly powerful and relatable way.

Now, of course, the two are certifiable BFFs. Does it make it weird for Tay-Tay that Lorde singled her out? No way. “She was like, ‘It’s fine. If all you’ve done is call someone perfect, it’s not that bad,’” Lorde told Rolling Stone interview. In fact, Lorde now calls Swift for advice. She’s really good at, uh, “decorating.”

Lorde also counts Swift among the few “real teenage voices.” “There are very few of us. There’s Tavi [Gevinson] and the Rookie group, King Krule, and, to an extent, Jake Bugg. The other teenagers sing other people’s songs, which is fine, but it’s not an authentic teenage experience.”

The full interview hits newstands on Friday.