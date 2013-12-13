Lorde on Suddenly Getting the Royal Treatment: ‘The Irony Is Not Lost On Me’

Lorde might have the hottest song in the world right now—”Royals”—which is about the pitfalls of fame, and fortune, so it’s pretty ironic that she’s now so famous that she’s essentially treated like, well, a royal. However, don’t expect the 17-year-old New Zealand native to start indulging in all the Cristal and Maybachs she can presumably now afford now that her song’s been at the top of the Billboard charts for the past 9 weeks.

“The irony is not lost on me,” she said in an interview with the AP. But, she says, she’s trying to stay grounded. “Every time I go out, it’s with my mom and my band and my manager and all these adults who are looking over me pretty much, so it’s pretty tame to be honest,”

Though she’s honest that if she were on her own, things might be different “I definitely don’t feel like I’m living in a particularly extravagant sort of way — which I think is good because I think for me, personally, if I was thrown into that kind of thing, I wouldn’t know how to deal with it,” she said. “I think it’s good to kind of keep on keeping on — just do what you have normally done and sort things into a stride.”

The teenager says she’s trying to stay the same, as much as possible. Though, how down to earth you can be while hanging out with Taylor Swift—a girl she once remarked was “too perfect”—remains to be seen.