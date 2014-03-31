Links to Click: Lorde Slams Photoshopping, Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez’s Topless Kiss, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web.

1. As if we needed another reason to love Lorde. The 17-year-old took to Twitter to speak out against photoshop and let everyone know that flaws are okay! [Beauty High]

2. Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez were spotted in a heated lip lock on a beach in Mexico, and the supermodel’s top seems to have gone missing. [TMZ]

3. So, you have a serious case of wanderlust? Here are the best days to fly and book your airline tickets. [The Vivant]

4. Puff Daddy enlisted A$AP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and all of your other favorite rappers for his new “Big Homie” video. [Rolling Stones]

5. Makeover alert! It seems like everyone in Hollywood is chopping off their hair and Kaley Cuoco is the latest celebrity to debut shorter locks. [Daily Makeover]

6. Nicole Richie is set to bring her online series, #CandidlyNicole to TV! The eight-episode series will air July 17 on VH1. [Hollywood Reporter]

7. Good genes certainly run in the family! Brooklyn Beckham has made his modeling debut on the cover of Man About Town. [Daily Mail]