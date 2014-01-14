This Awesome Lorde Parody Is For All The Struggling Twenty-Somethings Among Us

Comedian Molly Dworsky’s parody of Lorde’s “Royals” says what we’re all really thinking: “How can someone so young be so frickin’ successful? The twenty-something L.A.-based comic laments what its like being more than ten years out of high school and dealing with grey hair and an extra five pounds while 17-year-olds are becoming mega-successful global pop stars.

“Every song’s, like, written by a kid I probably used to babysit,” sings Dworsky as Lorde rip-off Borde. “Killing it by puberty while I can barely stay fit.”

Our favorite lyric?

“And everybody’s got kids, a mortgage, real responsibility

Neck pain, diets, ‘hot chicks’ were born after me

So unfair, being carded is getting rare”

It’s too real!