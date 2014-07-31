StyleCaster
Lorde Will Be Curating the New ‘Hunger Games’ Soundtrack

In the latest “Hunger Games” news, everyone’s favorite 17-year-old pop phenom Lorde will be releasing the movie’s lead single and curating the entire soundtrack for the third installment of the blockbuster franchise “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.”

Photo: Getty

The multiplatinum Grammy-winning recording star (and Taylor Swift bestie) was thrilled when she was asked to hand-pick the artists on the soundtrack.

“Curating the soundtrack for such a hotly-anticipated film was a challenge, but I jumped at the chance,” Lorde said in a press release.  “The cast and story are an inspiration for all musicians participating and, as someone with cinematic leanings, being privy to a different creative process has been a unique experience. I think the soundtrack is definitely going to surprise people.”

With a bold personality and penchant for realness, we have a feeling Lorde will have no problem channeling her inner Katniss Everdeen while curating a set of enchanting power-anthems.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” will be released in theaters worldwide on November 21, 2014.

