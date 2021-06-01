This Warming Vibrator Makes Solo Sex Hotter—Literally

Scroll To See More Images

It’s getting hot in herrrreee…and while I’d like to take all the credit, it should really go to my new favorite sex toy. As something of a sex toy connoisseur, I have quite the arsenal of vibes and stimulators these days, so I didn’t think there was a vibrator on the market that could really “wow” me. I mean, what haven’t I tried?? That said, I stand corrected after trying the Lora DiCarlo Drift Vibrator, which is putting my oldies-but-goodies to shame.

Vibrators are my toy of choice—and, I admit, I usually opt for whichever ones look largest. It’s more of a visual turn-on than anything else, but I had my doubts when I first saw how small the Drift was in person. I was expecting something huge! Still, I charged it up and prepared to give it the benefit of the doubt. (Oh, and not that this is particularly, sexy, but the magnetized charging area was a super nice touch. So sleek!)

I’m not sure if Shakespeare was into sex toys, but allow me to quote him in defense of the Drift: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.” Fierce, indeed! This baby has three vibration patterns and seven vibration levels, all of which are intense. Like, I’m starting to wonder if my other vibrators are broken?! Once you find a fave vibration pattern and intensity level, you can use the toy’s ergonomic shape to your advantage for both internal and external stimulation.

And of course, the very best part: it warms up. I mentioned that, right?

The Drift’s warming feature is a total game-changer. No, it’s not the first-ever vibrator to heat up, but it’s one of the first that didn’t make me nervous as it did so. I’m not trying to get below-the-belt burns, people! With a high temp of 104 degrees, the Drift reached the perfect heat to turn me on and provide a totally new sensation—and when I’m not in the mood, I have the option to turn the warming feature off and still reap the benefits of those super-powerful vibrations.

All in all, the Drift is a 10/10 for me. I’ve even come to appreciate its smaller size! it’s actually the perfect vibrator for travel, something I plan to do quite a bit now that I’m vaxxed and waxxed. If you feel the same, there’s never been a better time to buy, as shoppers to the Ella Paradis site can even snag an additional 15 percent off the Drift and all other Lora DiCarlo toys right now using the code “HOT” at checkout.

You already know I’m partial to the Drift, but if you’re in the market for something different, read on for a peek at a few other Lora DiCarlo sex toys below, all of which you can shop now with that extra 15 percent off. Hey—you deserve something new!

Baci Clitoral Stimulator

The Baci isn’t just adorable—it offers two different sensations (stroking and sucking) for the ultimate faux-oral pleasure.

Tilt Vibrator

The Tilt kind of looks like a Bop-It, but it’s way more fun for adults thanks to its dual motors and wearable design.

Orse 2 Clitoral Stimulator

The Orse 2 is next on my to-buy list, as it’s one of Lora DiCarlo’s most customizable toys. It’s also one of the priciest, so catch me using that 15 percent off deal!

Sway Vibrator

The Sway is a two-sided vibe perfect for couples who want to incorporate toys in the bedroom. And just like the Drift, it warms up for a hot-as-hell experience!