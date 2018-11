“Wow thank God for all my 400,031 followers! God Willing at this rate I will be President of The United States of America in 10 years!

–Spencer Pratt

Seriously, Spencer? Because of your 400,000 Twitter followers you think you’re going to have what it takes to run this country in ten years? The only presidency you will ever obtain is president, no, honorary chairman of the Douche Bag Club. Tweet us! Not.